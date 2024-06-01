Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

PERFORMANCE OF SCHOOLS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PERFORMANCE OF SCHOOLS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants
Here is the performance of schools for the May 2024 licensure examination for Certified Public Accountants

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,155 out of 10,421 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, this May 2024.

Here’s the list of the performance of schools in the exam:

Cpa0524 Pos by theaudacityofhope on Scribd

See the full story on the results of the May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants below.

Must Read

RESULTS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

RESULTS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

licensure examinations in PH