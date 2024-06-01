PERFORMANCE OF SCHOOLS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is the performance of schools for the May 2024 licensure examination for Certified Public Accountants

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,155 out of 10,421 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, this May 2024.

Here’s the list of the performance of schools in the exam:

Cpa0524 Pos by theaudacityofhope on Scribd

See the full story on the results of the May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants below.

