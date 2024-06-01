PERFORMANCE OF SCHOOLS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

SUMMARY
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,155 out of 10,421 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, this May 2024.
Here’s the list of the performance of schools in the exam:
