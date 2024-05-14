RESULTS: May 2024 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 7,749 out of 11,116 examinees passed the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 7,749 out of 11,116 passed the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan this May 2024.

The results of examination with respect to two examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The Board of Nursing is composed of Hon. Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Hon. Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Hon. Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Hon. Zenaida C. Gagno, Hon. Marylou B. Ong, Hon. Merle L. Salvani and Hon. Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz (on leave), members.

Starting June 19, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the May 2024 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the May 2024 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com