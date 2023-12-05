RESULTS: December 2023 Physical and Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,288 out of 1,884 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination and 323 out of 554 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,288 out of 1,884 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination and 323 out of 554 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Pampanga and Rosales this December 2023.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Hon. Eduardo R. Peregrino, Jr., chairman; Hon. Raul G. Agustin, Hon. Bernadette M. Reyes, Hon. Delia R. Pabalan, and Hon. Rolland Lyle D. Duque, members.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examinations.

On January 29-31, February 1-2, February 5-9, and February 12-16, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the December 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the December 2023 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the December 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the December 2023 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination are the following:

