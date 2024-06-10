RESULTS: June 2024 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 516 out of 811 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao in June 2024.

The Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy is composed of Eduardo R. Peregrino, Jr., chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, members.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examinations.

Starting July 22, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the June 2024 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the June 2024 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full results here:

