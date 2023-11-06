Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

RESULTS: October 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESULTS: October 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination
Bookmark this page for the full results of the October 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the results of the October 2023 Physician Licensure Examination on Monday, November 6.

The examination was held last October 20, 21, 27, and 28, in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

We will upload the results here once they are available. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

licensure examinations in PH

Professional Regulation Commission