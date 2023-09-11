RESULTS: September 2023 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 596 out of 849 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 596 out of 849 passed the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Tacloban this September 2023.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ofelia C. Binag, chairman; Hon. Rafael M. Fajardo, Hon. Jose Arnold M. Tan and Hon. Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, members.

The results were released in three working days after the said examination.

From October 23 to October 24, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope.

All registrants are likewise required to submit an original copy of Surety Bond for three years (with certificate of good standing from the Insurance Commission), minimum amount of which is P20,000.00, with the PRC as Obligee. For government employees, no Surety Bond is required, but instead, submission of a notarized original Certificate of Employment showing that such appraiser license is an eligibility requirement of his/her employment from their respective offices.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the September 2023 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2023 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination are the following:

