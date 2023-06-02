RESULTS: April 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects

PRESS RELEASE: 120 out of 187 examinees passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 120 out of 187 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects given by the Board of Architecture headed by its chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc.

The examination was held in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last April 2023.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com