TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of the top performing schools in the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, November 8, that 2,974 out of 4,038 passed the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of top performing schools during the examination.

Check out the full results of the examination below.

– Rappler.com