TOPNOTCHERS: November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, November 8, that 2,974 out of 4,038 passed the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination in terms of highest scores.

Check out the full results of the examination below.

RESULTS: November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

