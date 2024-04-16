TOPNOTCHERS: April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark this page for the list of topnotchers of the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the results of the April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination on Thursday, April 18.

The examination was held April 7, 8, 14, and 15 in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

– Rappler.com