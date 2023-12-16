TOPNOTCHERS: December 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the December 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday, December 15, that 2,155 out of 3,878 examinees passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who got in the top 10 in the exam.

Check out the full results of the examination below.

