PSHS alumni to hold ‘Ant-Man’ screening for mental wellness project

PRESS RELEASE: The screening is set on Saturday, February 18, 5 pm, at Ayala Malls Vertis North Theater 2

The following is a press release from the Philippine Science High School Main Campus Batch ’98.

The Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Main Campus Batch ’98 is holding a special block screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as part of a project to support the mental wellness of students from the country’s premiere secondary science institution.

The screening is part of “Tibay Pisay,” the PSHS ’98 silver jubilee project that includes the planning and construction of a mental health wellness center for students at the main campus in Agham Road.

The screening is set on Saturday, February 18, 5 pm, at Ayala Malls Vertis North Theater 2. Tickets are

available online for P1,000 at bit.ly/AntmanPisay.

Donors may also buy tickets for PSHS faculty to attend the screening for free.

The Tibay Pisay project will also hold the PSHS grand alumni homecoming on September 2 at the school gymnasium, with the Pisay community returning to a face-to-face celebration.

For more details and updates on Tibay Pisay and the PSHS wellness project, visit facebook.com/TibayPisay. – Rappler.com