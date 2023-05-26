RESULTS: April 2023 Electronics Engineers, Electronics Technicians Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 17 out of 101 passed the Electronics Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 16 out of 54 passed the Electronics Technicians Special Professional Licensure Examination. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 17 out of 101 passed the Electronics Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 16 out of 54 passed the Electronics Technicians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, chairman; Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Here’s the full list of passers:

