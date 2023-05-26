RESULTS: April 2023 Respiratory Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 28 out of 46 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 28 out of 46 passed the Respiratory Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Manama, Bahrain last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Julita V. Toledo, chairman; Senen O. Teope and Jesus M. Espinas, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Check out the full results here:

– Rappler.com