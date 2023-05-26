RESULTS: April 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 23 out of 69 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 23 out of 69 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

