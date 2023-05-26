RESULTS: April 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers

PRESS RELEASE: None passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that none passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers given by the Board for Social Workers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Al Ahmadi, Kuwait last April 2023.

The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the licensure examination are Lorna C. Gabad, chairman; Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona and Ely B. Acosta, members. – Rappler.com