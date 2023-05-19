Bulletin Board
TOPNOTCHERS: March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers
Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers for elementary and secondary levels

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Friday, May 19, that 24,819 elementary teachers out of 60,896 examinees and 48,005 secondary teachers out of 102,272 examinees successfully passed the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

Here’s the list of examinees who got in the top 10 in the exam for elementary and secondary levels.

Elementary level
Secondary level

See the full story on the results of the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers below.

