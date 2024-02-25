UP to honor 3 national artists in ‘Tanghal Tertulia’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The University of the Philippines has produced 44 out of the country's 81 National Artists

The following is a press release from the UP Media and Public Relations Office

For National Arts Month, the University of the Philippines (UP) will hold a “Tanghal Tertulia” to honor three of its living National Artists on the occasion of their birthdays – Ramon P. Santos, Gemino H. Abad, and Virgilio S. Almario – on February 26, Monday, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Amphitheater of the UP Executive House.

Tanghal Tertulia, intended to celebrate the lives and works of the artists, also showcases UP’s pride in its role in the history and evolution of Philippine arts and culture. Indeed, the University has produced 44 out of the country’s 81 National Artists, and the Order of National Artists, or Orden ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining, is the highest national recognition given to Filipinos who have significantly contributed to the development of Philippine arts.

University Professor Emeritus Abad became a National Artist for Literature in 2022; Professor Almario (better known by his pen name “Rio Alma”) was awarded for Literature in 2003; and Professor Emeritus Santos was awarded for Music in 2014. All three are widely recognized for their prolific contributions to the fields of education, art and literature, criticism, and cultural work.

The event, with a title inspired by the Spanish concept of tertulia as a term for artistic or literary gatherings, also includes performances from other notable figures in UP’s cultural scene, including: Jose Dalisay Jr., Isabela Banzon, Michael Coroza, Vim Nadera, and Olive Nieto as readers; and Noel Cabangon, Eman Jamisolamin, Mika Lastrilla, Raul Navarro, and Hannah Osorio as musicians. There will also be presentations and performances by Dr. Verne De la Pena, the UP Concert Chorus, and Katubo, as well as the National Artists themselves.

UP President Angelo Jimenez, who will give opening remarks for the evening, has expressed full support for Tanghal Tertulia as a tribute to UP’s commitment to strengthening, preserving, and enriching the country’s rich artistic heritage and vibrant, living cultural landscape.

The event is organized by the Office of the President together with Likhaan: the UP Institute of Creative Writing, the College of Music and College of Arts and Letters in UP Diliman, the Office of the Vice-President for Public Affairs (OVPPA), and TVUP.

Tanghal Tertulia will be available for online viewing at the TVUP links: YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@TVUPph; Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TVUP.ph/

For the cross posting in online platforms, contact 0917 869 3718 (Claudette) for the link.

Limited slots due to limited seating capacity are available for UP faculty, students, staff and alumni. RSVP on a first come, first served basis at https://forms.gle/JQdriexw2VJJ8qbU6. Present a valid ID at the registration table at the event site.

For media inquiries, contact Ms. Jingjing Romero, Contact Numbers: 0917 853 2415 / 0918 904 2415