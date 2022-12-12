Ajinomoto turns to paper packaging, solar power for sustainability targets

Ajinomoto's Umami Seasoning will be in paper packaging material that can be 'planted, grown, harvested, and replanted'

MANILA, Philippines – Seasonings maker Ajinomoto Group is turning to paper packaging and reducing emissions through renewable energy as part of its sustainability road map.

In a statement on Monday, December 12, the food giant said that by 2030, it aims to “help extend the life expectancy of 1 billion people” as well as cut its environmental impact by 50% while improving business performance.

Ajinomoto said its popular 45-gram Umami Seasoning will be in paper packaging in the Philippine market.

The packaging “is made from a natural and renewable paper material that can be planted, grown, harvested, and replanted,” the company said.

The group has also teamed up with Spectrum, Manila Electric Company’s solar subsidiary, for the power needs of its Bulacan plant. Ajinomoto said this would reduce its carbon footprint by 865 tonnes, equivalent to planting 2 million trees over 20 years.

Ajinomoto’s other sustainability efforts include reduction of food loss and waste by improving operational efficiencies, converting edible waste to feeds or fertilizer, sustainable procurement of raw materials, and reduction of plastic waste. – Rappler.com