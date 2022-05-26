Ex-UP president Alfredo Pascual named Marcos’ trade secretary

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. picks development banker and former UP president Alfredo Pascual as his trade chief

MANILA, Philippines – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 26, named former University of the Philippines (UP) president Alfredo Pascual as his trade secretary.

Pascual, whom Marcos referred to as his “friend,” served as president and co-chair of the UP Board of Regents from 2011 to 2017.

The development banker and finance expert was also adviser to various organizations, including the Philippine Institute for Development Studies and the World Health Organization.

Pascual, 74, was also independent director for Megawide Construction Corporation and lead independent director of SM Investments Corporation.

He is also the current president of the Management Association of the Philippines. – Rappler.com