Business Sense: Dito CME president Eric Alberto and CFO Jojo Ong

Dito CME's Eric Alberto and Jojo Ong talk about the third telco's targets and accomplishments, as well as how the possible easing of foreign ownership restrictions could impact Dennis Uy's company

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Tuesday, January 25, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s third major telco player is celebrating its first anniversary in 2022.

So far, Dennis Uy’s Dito Telecommunity has launched in over 500 cities and municipalities, and attracted over 5 million subscribers.

Dito, however, faced pandemic restrictions and construction supply shortages, delaying some of its commitments. The expensive rollout also dragged Dito CME, Dito Telecommunity’s parent, into the red.

In this episode of Business Sense, Dito CME president Eric Alberto talks about the company’s achievements and goals, hints of their strategies for their broadband rollout, and the proceeds of their recently concluded stock rights offering.

Alberto, alongside chief finance officer Joseph John Ong, also addresses concerns over the company’s debt and finances, as well as the impact of the upcoming 2022 elections.

The two executives also weigh in on easing foreign equity restrictions, should the government lift the cap set by the Constitution. – Rappler.com