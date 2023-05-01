Labor Day woes: Flights canceled, delayed due to NAIA Terminal 3 power outage

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), was again crippled by a power outage on a holiday, this time on Labor Day, May 1.
The NAIA Terminal 3 experienced the power outage at about 1:05 am on May 1. The cause of the power outage is still under investigation.
“Pinagaaralan nga namin bakit nagkaroon ng mga ganitong problema ulit. Tinitignan nila kung nagkaroon ng power surge ang MERALCO (We’re studying how this problem happened again. We’re checking with MERALCO if a power surge happened),” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in an interview with radio DZBB.
“Ngayon naman, normal ang operations natin, although hindi lahat ng area ay may air-conditioning ngayon. Maayos naman ‘yung pagpasok ng mga pasahero. Medyo nagkaroon ng konting congestion doon sa check-in area kanina, although tuloy-tuloy naman ‘yung mga pagpasok ng pasahero. Sa immigration naman, tuloy-tuloy naman ang kanilang pagtanggap ng pasahero,” Bautista added.
(Right now, operations have normalized, allthough not all areas have air-conditioning. The flow of passengers is good. There was some congestion in the check-in area awhile ago, although passengers could still enter. At the immigration area, they continuously process passengers.)
The airport terminal is currently being powered by a generator. According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), this limits the functions of the terminal.
“Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers. As a result, delayed flights shall be expected,” the MIAA said in a statement.
As of 8:10 am on May 1, 40 flights have already been canceled due to the power outage, with more expected to be delayed. Here is the list of cancelled flights:
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 504/503 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 325/326 Manila-Daraga-Manila
- 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila- Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 637/638 Manila- Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 911/912 Manila- Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 617/618 Manila- Panglao-Manila
- 5J 483/484 Manila- Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J 793/794 Manila- Butuan-Manila
- 5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 993/994 Manila- General Santos-Manila
- 5J 781/782 Manila- Ozamiz-Manila
- 5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 659/660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 887/888 Manila- Cotabato-Manila
- 5J 773/774 Manila- Pagadian-Manila
“Nagpapaumanhin po kami doon sa mga pasaherong naapektuhan. ‘Yun po ang aming inaatupag ngayon, kung paano maibsan ang kanilang mga issues dito sa airport,” MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong said in an interview on Radyo5.
Earlier this year, the NAIA suffered “technical issues” with its power supply on New Year’s Day, affecting more than 78,000 passengers with flight cancellations or delays. – Rappler.com
