Labor Day woes: Flights canceled, delayed due to NAIA Terminal 3 power outage

AIR TRAFFIC FIASCO. Passengers build up at the check out counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023, following the technical glitch the airport experienced on New Year's day which caused multiple cancellation of inbound and outbound flights in the country.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), was again crippled by a power outage on a holiday, this time on Labor Day, May 1.

The NAIA Terminal 3 experienced the power outage at about 1:05 am on May 1. The cause of the power outage is still under investigation.

“Pinagaaralan nga namin bakit nagkaroon ng mga ganitong problema ulit. Tinitignan nila kung nagkaroon ng power surge ang MERALCO (We’re studying how this problem happened again. We’re checking with MERALCO if a power surge happened),” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in an interview with radio DZBB.

“Ngayon naman, normal ang operations natin, although hindi lahat ng area ay may air-conditioning ngayon. Maayos naman ‘yung pagpasok ng mga pasahero. Medyo nagkaroon ng konting congestion doon sa check-in area kanina, although tuloy-tuloy naman ‘yung mga pagpasok ng pasahero. Sa immigration naman, tuloy-tuloy naman ang kanilang pagtanggap ng pasahero,” Bautista added.

(Right now, operations have normalized, allthough not all areas have air-conditioning. The flow of passengers is good. There was some congestion in the check-in area awhile ago, although passengers could still enter. At the immigration area, they continuously process passengers.)

The airport terminal is currently being powered by a generator. According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), this limits the functions of the terminal.

“Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers. As a result, delayed flights shall be expected,” the MIAA said in a statement.

As of 8:10 am on May 1, 40 flights have already been canceled due to the power outage, with more expected to be delayed. Here is the list of cancelled flights:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504/503 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Daraga-Manila

5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila- Cauayan-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila- Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila- Caticlan-Manila

5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 617/618 Manila- Panglao-Manila

5J 483/484 Manila- Bacolod-Manila

5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 793/794 Manila- Butuan-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila

5J 993/994 Manila- General Santos-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 659/660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 887/888 Manila- Cotabato-Manila

5J 773/774 Manila- Pagadian-Manila

“Nagpapaumanhin po kami doon sa mga pasaherong naapektuhan. ‘Yun po ang aming inaatupag ngayon, kung paano maibsan ang kanilang mga issues dito sa airport,” MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong said in an interview on Radyo5.

Earlier this year, the NAIA suffered “technical issues” with its power supply on New Year’s Day, affecting more than 78,000 passengers with flight cancellations or delays. – Rappler.com