Channel 43, used by ABS-CBN, goes to Quiboloy’s SMNI

MANILA, Philippines – A broadcasting company owned by controversial preacher and Duterte ally Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is among those awarded frequencies previously used by media giant ABS-CBN.

On Wednesday, January 26, Quiboloy’s Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) confirmed to ABS-CBN News that it has been awarded UHF Channel 43 by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

“Yes, ‘yung Ch43 ang binigay (Yes, Channel 43 was given),” said SMNI, as quoted by ABS-CBN.

Channel 43 was previously assigned to Amcara Broadcasting Network, which had a blocktime agreement with ABS-CBN, allowing the latter to air programs through its set-top box TV Plus.

Quiboloy’s SMNI airs over UHF Channel 40.

The news broke after the NTC confirmed that it has awarded Manny Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System provisional authority to operate digital Channel 16. AMBS also got a temporary permit to simulcast over analog Channel 2.

Rappler tried to get the NTC’s statement on the latest development, but it has yet to respond to our messages.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), meanwhile, told Rappler that it has yet to receive official communication on the matter as of Wednesday noon.

DICT Secretary Manny Caintic said the department’s relationship with the NTC is “purely in the nature of providing executive direction and supervision.”

But Caintic said any appeal could be lodged with the Court of Appeals.

“The granting of frequencies is in the purview and jurisdiction of NTC as provided by law. At this point, I assume regularity of dispensation of function on the part of NTC, and have not been provided any evidence against it,” said Caintic.

“Any appeals are to be lodged not with the DICT but with the Court of Appeals,” he added.

Lopez-led ABS-CBN was forced to go off-air after its franchise expired on May 4, 2020. The NTC issued a cease and desist order against the media giant, which senators called “grave abuse of discretion.”

Prior to the shutdown, President Rodrigo Duterte had repeatedly attacked ABS-CBN, accusing it of swindling, calling the Lopezes “oligarchs,” and threatening to close down the network. – Rappler.com