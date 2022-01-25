Manny Villar gets ABS-CBN frequencies

ABS-CBN. Media groups mark the first anniversary of ABS-CBN's shutdown, May 5, 2021.

The National Telecommunications Commission allows Manny Villar's Advanced Media Broadcasting System to air over Channel 2 and Channel 16

MANILA, Philippines – Billionaire Manny Villar is taking over ABS-CBN frequencies, almost two years after the Lopez-led media giant was forced to go off-air.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) confirmed on Tuesday night, January 25, that Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) has been awarded provisional authority to operate Channel 16, which was ABS-CBN’s digital TV frequency.

The NTC also issued AMBS a temporary permit “for simulcast purposes” over the analog Channel 2, effective January 6 until the analog shutoff in 2023.

“The temporary assignment was granted to ensure service to both analog and digital TV signal users as the country transitions to full digital TV,” said the commission.

The NTC said it sought the legal opinion of the Department of Justice and the concurrence of the Office of the Executive Secretary. Villar’s daughter-in-law Emmeline Aglipay-Villar is a justice undersecretary. Emmeline’s husband is former public works secretary Mark Villar, who was part of the Duterte Cabinet but resigned to run for senator in the 2022 elections.

LOOK: NTC order granting Villar's AMBS a provisional authority to operate over Channel 16. The order was dated January 5, 2022 @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Nt8EgtZWY6 — Aika Rey (@reyaika) January 25, 2022

AMBS, according to the commission, “was the first applicant for an authority to install, operate, and maintain a digital TV in Metro Manila,” with its application filed over 15 years ago or on October 5, 2006.

“AMBS has been waiting for an available digital TV frequency since 2006 and has been undergoing a quasi-judicial process which includes notice to all interested/affected parties and hearing,” said the NTC.

In 2019, AMBS’ franchise was extended for another 25 years. At the time, the Vera family was still the owner of the company that has operated one AM and three FM radio stations.

It has operations in Metro Manila and General Santos City.

In a Senate hearing in September 2021, AMBS president Andrew Santiago said the broadcasting company took a hit when the pandemic struck. DWKX 103.5 FM had to lay off its DJs.

Because of this, Santiago said the company decided to accept Villar-led Planet Cable’s offer to purchase a controlling stake, subject to the approval of Congress.

Santiago also said in the September 2021 hearing that AMBS intends to venture outside of entertainment, possibly into news.

ABS-CBN, which drew the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte, was ordered to shut down its free TV and radio operations after its franchise expired in May 2020. The House of Representatives thumbed down its franchise renewal bid, a move that media groups and rights advocates called an affront to press freedom.

