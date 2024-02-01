After CNN PH closure, Manny Pangilinan’s TV5 launches RPTV on Channel 9

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARTNERSHIP. Manny Pangilinan's TV5 launches RPTV on February 1, 2024 following the closure of CNN Philippines the day prior.

RPTV, which airs on Channel 9 on free tv, will now be the dedicated channel of all PBA games. It will also air EAT...Bulaga and the news and public affairs shows of Raffy Tulfo and Ted Failon/DJ Chacha.

MANILA, Philppines – Filipino tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan’s TV5 has entered into a partnership with broadcast firm RPN following the closure of CNN Philippines (CNN PH), which used to air on RPN’s free tv Channel 9.

In a press statement, TV5, owned by Pangilinan’s MediaQuest Holdings, announced that it had launched RPTV, the “newest free-to-air channel offering sports, news and entertainment.”

“February 1 marks another historic milestone in Philippine broadcasting as TV5 launches RPTV,” the television channel said.

“The birth of RPTV is aligned with our commitment to elevate the standards of entertainment, sports and public service broadcasting in the Philippines,” said TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero.

RPTV will now be the new “free-to-air Home of the PBA.” It will air all PBA games live, including its 3×3 league, D-League, as well as “key sports offerings such as the PVL [Premier Volleyball League] and games of Gilas Pilipinas.”

RPTV will also air the noon show, EAT…Bulaga, the news and public service morning show of Ted Failon and DJ Chacha, and Senator Raffy Tulfo’s afternoon show, Wanted Sa Radyo.

On analog tv, RPTV is available on Channel 9 in Manila, Cebu, and Davao; Channel 5 in Zamboanga, Channel 12 in Baguio, and Channel 8 in Bacolod.

On pay tv, it is carried by Cignal TV, SatLite, GSat, and 300 cable satellite providers nationwide. It also streams live via Cignal Play’s OTT app. Depending on the area, RPTV may be available on digital set-top boxes Channel 19 and Channel 18.3.

Nine Media, the company behind CNN PH, used to pay RPN, a former government-controlled TV network, at least P8 million monthly in airtime fees. Since opening in 2015, CNN PH had never been able to turn a profit. Its losses had ballooned since opening in 2015, including P107 million in 2022, leading to its closure on Wednesday. CNN Philippines’ website and social media presence were also no longer available on Thursday. – Rappler.com

