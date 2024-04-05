EDSA-Kamuning flyover to partially close for 11 months starting April 25

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Expect traffic as the retrofitting works will take up one and a half lanes, starting from the outermost lane going towards the EDSA Busway lane. The EDSA Busway will remain operational.

MANILA, Philippines – The southbound side of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City will be partially closed starting April 25 for up to 11 months as the government strengthens the bridge in preparation for the “Big One.”

The retrofitting works will take up one and a half lanes, starting from the outermost lane going towards the EDSA Busway lane. There will be no effect on the EDSA Busway’s operations according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

DPWH-National Capital Region project inspector Paul Chua warned the public to expect heavy traffic while the repairs are ongoing. Motorists may use the Mabuhay lanes as alternate routes. Necessary traffic management will also be implemented once the project starts, according to MMDA Acting Chairperson Don Artes.

“We will coordinate with the Quezon City local government unit, DPWH, Quezon City Police District, Highway Patrol Group, and the barangay to manage the traffic. We will divert the traffic so that motorists could avoid the certain portion that will be subject to re-decking,” Artes said.

The project, which starts on April 25, will proceed in four phases, with each lasting about 12 weeks. It will include the demolition, reconstruction, and re-decking of parts of the flyover.

This is to prepare the more than 30-year-old flyover to withstand the “Big One,” a powerful earthquake that could strike along the West Valley Fault in Metro Manila within our lifetime.

“Kung hindi po natin ito aayusin, magkakaroon po tayo ng isang malaking pagsubok po para po sa safety ng ating motorista,” Chua said during a press conference led by the MMDA.

(If we don’t fix this, we’ll face a big challenge when it comes to the safety of our motorists.)

Other road repairs

Besides the upcoming repairs to the flyover, the DPWH will also conduct at least 14 roadwork projects throughout Metro Manila that will last until April 10 or 11.

The MMDA is timing the repairs to take advantage of the weekend and successive holidays on April 9 and 10. Roadworks will run for 24 hours, starting 11 pm of Friday, April 5.

Here are some of the areas for repairs according to a list provided by the MMDA:

Tandang Sora Avenue Quezon City (from Commonwealth Avenue going C-5) Bonny Serrano Avenue Quezon City (corners of 15th Ave. and 20th Ave.) EDSA Northbound Mandaluyong (Apo Street to Pioneer St., outermost lane; beside sidewalk) EDSA Southbound Mandaluyong (after Gate 4 to EDSA Shrine) Roxas Boulevard Northbound Pasay (between Lourdes St. & Vicente Sotto St.) Roxas Boulevard Northbound Manila (between Remedios St. & Pasaje del Carmen St.) Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover Southbound Pasay (bridge approach, outer & inner lane) IBP – San Mateo Road Quezon City (fronting Robinson Easymart to Jollibee, 1st lane from center) Luzon Avenue Southbound Quezon City (Congressional Ave. Extension to before Luzon Flyover, 1st lane from center) Mindanao Avenue Northbound Quezon City (Uno Fuel to Chinabank, truck lane) Payatas Road Quezon City bound to Batasan Road (before Maynilad Pumping Station to G3 Center, outer lane) Payatas Road Quezon City bound to Batasan Road (Batasan Rd. to Bayanihan St. / Samar St. to Leyte St., outer lane) G. Araneta Avenue Quezon City (Wayan St. to Mauban St., 1st lane from sidewalk) Payatas Road Quezon City (Singko St. to Samar St., inner lane)

– Rappler.com