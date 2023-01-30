Filipinos turn to frozen eggs meant for pastry makers as prices soar

FROZEN EGGS. A vendor sells frozen eggs for P55 per kilo as an alternative to regular eggs as market supply tightens, at Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on January 30, 2023.

Thinking of buying frozen eggs? The Department of Health warns these could be 'a source of contamination' if mishandled.

MANILA, Philippines – Some Filipinos have turned to buying frozen eggs meant for pastry shops amid soaring egg prices.

At Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City, frozen eggs are sold for P55 per kilo, just one-fifth of the cost of a tray of eggs, which can go for over P250.

Gregorio San Diego, chairman of the Philippine Egg Board Association, explained that frozen eggs have long been sold in markets, but these are meant for bakeries making leche flan and pastries.

“This is the first time that I’m hearing that frozen eggs are sold for retail consumers. Perhaps it’s because of the high prices of egg,“ San Diego told Rappler in a text message.

Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture’s price monitoring showed that on average, a medium egg costs between P8 and P9, a 45% increase from a year ago.

San Diego said frozen eggs are safe, as long as they are stored properly. Bakeries and other industrial users are well aware of the proper handling procedures.

But for ordinary consumers who are just starting to buy frozen eggs, the Department of Health (DOH) has issued an advisory.

“Frozen eggs can be a source of contamination and eventually cause food poisoning since raw foods are suitable for the growth of Salmonella bacterium and Escherichia coli (abbreviated as E. coli). These bacteria are known to cause infection, diarrhea (which can be severe and bloody), stomach pains, fever, nausea, and vomiting,” the DOH said.

For regular eggs, here’s how to check if they are safe to eat:

clean shell

no visible cracks

no drooping egg whites

no foul or awful smell

Finally, make sure to thoroughly cook eggs before serving.

The egg industry is facing an inflation problem, as consumption outpaces production, and several outbreaks of avian flu wipe out hen populations.

Filipinos have struggled to keep up with inflation, which soared to 8.1% in December 2022, a 14-year high. – Rappler.com