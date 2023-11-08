GCash users to get up to 20% off on select PAL flights in seat sale promo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The promotion will run on weekends starting November 18, 2023 to January 2024, with travel period extending until the end of 2024

MANILA, Philippines – GCash and Philippine Airlines (PAL) are teaming up to offer an exclusive seat sale to selected domestic and international destinations.

Through the offer, travelers can get up to 20% off when booking PAL flights to Palawan, Boracay, Cebu, all of Southeast Asia, and other select destinations in Asia, and paying through GCash. (READ: LIST: Countries where you can use GCash)

The promotion will run on Saturdays and Sundays starting November 18, 2023 to January 2024. The travel period covered by the promotion will extend from the day of booking until the end of 2024.

To avail of the promo, you can book your PAL flights and pay with GCash here.

GCash and PAL will announce a different offer every weekend for the duration of the promotion. This will be updated on PAL’s website and official social media pages.

The promotion is expected to bolster the flagship carrier’s recovery from the pandemic. For the first half of 2023, PAL posted an 89% increase in passengers carried. Its net income for the same period improved from $70 million in 2022 to $250 million in 2023.

As a whole, the country’s flight and travel figures are steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong revenge travel.

The Manila International Airport Authority, which manages the country’s main international gateway Ninoy Aquino International Airport, reported that total passenger volume for the first three quarters of 2023 has already reached 95% of the same period in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded domestic and international travel. – Rappler.com