Philippines hits 6.4% GDP growth in Q1 2023 despite inflation pressures

FINANCIAL DISTRICT. A view of the Makati City skyline on June 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a slower pace of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2023, but beat analysts’ estimates and fell within the government’s target range.

The latest figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, May 11, marks the eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

It is a drop from the 8% growth seen in the same period in 2022, but exceeds the 6.1% median estimate of analysts polled by BusinessWorld.

The economy had come off a strong year, with annual GDP for 2022 beating the government target at 7.6% and fourth quarter growth hitting 7.1%.

The higher-than-expected growth comes in an environment of high inflation and continued interest rate hikes. Though inflation slightly eased to 6.6% in April, it remains above the target range of 2% to 4%, still eating into the wallets of consumers. Back in January, inflation soared to 8.7%.

To place this first quarter growth in the perspective of annual estimates for the year, Marcos’ economic team forecasts GDP for 2023 growing at a pace of 6% to 7%.

The Asian Development Bank also sees 2023 growth to be around 6%, riding on a wave of rising domestic demand and a revival in tourism, but dampened by inflation and geopolitical tension.

Among Southeast Asian countries that have reported latest GDP figures, the Philippines grew the fastest, compared to Indonesia with 5.03%, Vietnam with 3.32%, and Singapore with 0.1%.

