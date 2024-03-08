Business
public transportation

MAP: Metro Manila Subway stations

Lance Spencer Yu

BORING. Metro Manila Subway Project contractor Deputy Safety Manager Ryan Bartolo checks on the Tunnel Boring Machine which has penetrated seven meters in the southbound portion in Brgy. Ugong, Valenzuela City, on February 16, 2023.

Jire Carreon/Rappler

Here's where you'll be able to find the Metro Manila Subway's 17 stations when full operations start in 2029

MANILA, Philippines – With the construction of the Metro Manila Subway picking up speed, you might be wondering where exactly are the stations of the country’s first underground train system.

As of March 7, 2024, the Metro Manila Subway will have 17 stations, which will stretch from East Valenzuela in the north to Bicutan in the south. (READ: FAST FACTS: What’s the Metro Manila Subway?)

The 33-kilometer subway will also have spur line that connects to NAIA Terminal 3, meaning the country’s main airport will finally be connected to a railway.

Here is the map showing all the planned stations:

SUBWAY. Map of the Metro Manila Subway based on data provided by the Department of Transportation. David Castuciano/Rappler and Marian Hukom/Rappler.

Here is a list of all the subway’s stations and the approximate locations where they will be constructed:

StationLocationCity
East ValenzuelaBeside the Northbound side of Mindanao Avenue near P. Dela Cruz StreetValenzuela City
Quirino HighwayCorner of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino HighwayQuezon City
Tandang SoraAlong Mindanao Avenue, near the intersection of Mindanao Avenue and Tandang Sora AvenueQuezon City
North AvenueWithin the property of Veterans Memorial Medical Center (DND property), on the corner of Mindanao Avenue and North AvenueQuezon City
Quezon AvenueCorner of EDSA and Quezon Avenue, at the Manila Seedlings (NHA property)Quezon City
East AvenueAlong V. Luna Street, near East Avenue and Kalayaan AvenueQuezon City
AnonasOn the property of LBL Prime, near the LRT2 Anonas StationQuezon City
Camp AguinaldoWithin the property of E. Camp Aguinaldo, near the corner of Col. Boni Serrano and Katipunan AvenueQuezon City
OrtigasWithin Metrowalk, near Meralco Avenue and Unimart (PCGG, Blemp property)Pasig City
Shaw BoulevardAlong Meralco Avenue, in front of Estancia Mall (OCLP property)Pasig City
Kalayaan AvenueAlong the intersection of 11th Avenue and 38th Street of BGC AreaTaguig City
BGCAlong the rotunda, between the Market! Market! and Serendra buildingsTaguig City
Lawton AvenueWithin NAMRIA property and Megaworld Property in McKinleyTaguig City
Senate-DepEdWithin the DepEd property near Chino Roces Road, and NSCR Nichols StationTaguig City
NAIA Terminal 3Within the parking area of NAIA Terminal 3Pasay City
FTIIntegrated with NSCR FTI StationParañaque City
BicutanCommon Station with NSCR ExtensionParañaque City

Full operations for the subway is targeted for 2029. Once it opens, commuters will be able to travel end to end – from Valenzuela to Bicutan – in just 46 minutes. – Rappler.com

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
