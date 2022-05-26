Marcos picks SMC Tollways CEO Manuel Bonoan as public works secretary

NEW POST. Manuel Bonoan is chosen to lead the Department of Public Works and Highways.

MANILA, Philippines – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that he picked SMC Tollways president and chief executive officer Manuel “Manny” Bonoan to be the next Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary.

“I am intending to nominate Manny Bonoan for the DPWH. He has spent his almost all professional life in the DPWH. I know him very well. I know he will do a good job,” Marcos said on Thursday, May 26.

Leading the DPWH would not be new for Bonoan. He served as acting public works chief from February to July 2007 under the Arroyo administration.

Before this, Bonoan was an assistant secretary during the Ramos administration, then an undersecretary during the Estrada and Arroyo administrations.

He later became the president of Ramon Ang-led Skyway O&M Corporation, managing the operations of tollways Skyway, NAIA Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, and Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, before leading SMC Tollways.

Marcos also announced choices for his economic team, including incumbent Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno as finance secretary, Alfredo Pascual as trade chief, and Felipe Medalla as BSP governor.

Rappler has reached out to Bonoan for comment, but he has yet to reply as of this posting. – Rappler.com