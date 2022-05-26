Benjamin Diokno is Marcos’ pick for DOF, Felipe Medalla for BSP

(1st UPDATE) 'As finance secretary, I will strive to continue prudently and carefully balancing the need to support economic growth, on one hand, and to maintain fiscal discipline, on the other,' says Benjamin Diokno

MANILA, Philippines – Central bank chief Benjamin Diokno is President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pick to lead the Department of Finance (DOF).

Diokno was supposed to serve as governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) until July 2023, covering the remaining term of former governor Nestor Espenilla Jr., who died of tongue cancer in February 2019.

“It is an honor to serve the Filipino people in my current and any future capacity. I am grateful and humbled by the trust given to me by the President-elect to help his administration manage the country’s fiscal affairs,” Diokno said in a statement on Thursday, May 26.

“As finance secretary, I will strive to continue prudently and carefully balancing the need to support economic growth, on one hand, and to maintain fiscal discipline, on the other.”

BSP Monetary Board Member Felipe Medalla, meanwhile, was chosen by Marcos to lead the central bank.

Diokno and Medalla join Arsenio Balisacan, Marcos’ socioeconomic planning secretary, in the incoming administration’s economic team.

Diokno is no stranger to handling the Philippines’ economic issues, having served three presidents.

Prior to being appointed as the fifth BSP governor, he served as the budget secretary under two administrations. He served as the Department of Budget and Management secretary of President Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2019 and former president Joseph Estrada from 1998 to 2001.

He was also involved in policy reforms under the administration of former president Corazon Aquino.

Diokno is professor emeritus of the University of the Philippines School of Economics. He taught subjects like public sector economics and macroeconomics. – Rappler.com