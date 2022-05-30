Marcos picks Christina Frasco as next tourism chief

NEXT DOT CHIEF. Liloan Mayor Christian Frasco is chosen to be the next tourism secretary.

If Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco accepts the offer, the vice mayor will assume her post

MANILA, Philippines – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. chose incumbent Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco as the secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

On Monday, May 30, incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced Frasco’s appointment.

Frasco was reelected mayor of Liloan town in Cebu this year, her supposed third term in office. During the campaign, she also served as the spokesperson of now vice president-elect Sara Duterte.

Frasco is part of the Garcia and Frasco political clans in Cebu. She is the daughter of incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and wife of Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco.

In a statement, the DOT on Monday welcomed Frasco’s appointment, adding it hopes that the “momentum toward revival, recovery, and resiliency of the tourism industry will be carried over to the new administration.”

“I will bow out of the department secure in the knowledge that the industry is back on its feet: borders have reopened and the livelihood of those dependent on tourism have gradually been restored,” said outgoing Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat.

“The new tourism chief can bank on the remarkable gains of the Duterte administration that have piloted sustainable and regenerative tourism practices, not only on Boracay Island but also in many tourist destinations across the country,” she added.

If Frasco accepts the post, Duke Frasco cousin and vice mayor-elect Aljew Frasco will assume the mayoralty.

Frasco is part of Lakas-CMD and local party One Cebu.

She is a legal management graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University. She completed her law degree at the Ateneo Law School.

She also taught law at the University of San Carlos in Cebu. – Rappler.com