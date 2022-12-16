MIAA-Grab launch ‘Airport-To-Anywhere’ to address airport transport woes

Under the pilot program, airport commuters can book a Grab car from NAIA to anywhere in Metro Manila with fixed prices based on drop-off points

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Grab Philippines have launched a partnership to address the shortage of transportation for arriving passengers the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In its beta phase, the “Airport to Anywhere” (ATA) program will initially add a fleet of 200 airport-dedicated, Grab-accredited vehicles to service commuters from NAIA.

Airport commuters can avail of ATA through the Grab mobile app when the pick-up location is set to terminal 2 or 3 of NAIA. The service can shuttle passengers from the terminals to anywhere in Metro Manila.

Under the pilot program, fares are fixed based on drop off location and no surge fees are charged.

Currently, the service is available from 12 PM to 12 AM. Only three passengers and three big luggages are allowed per car. Because prices are fixed, the service also does not allow for multiple stops.

The ATA has launched just as MIAA expects passenger traffic to pick up with overseas Filipinos coming home for the holidays on Friday, December 16.

“We explored this partnership as part of our preparations for the Christmas season. We thank Grab Philippines and the LTFRB for joining hands with us in the interest of our air riding public,” MIAA general manager Cesar Chiong said.

As pandemic restrictions ease and the economy opens up, travelers have taken to the skies in droves. Already, NAIA’s monthly passenger volume in November has risen to 3.1 million, representing a 229% increase compared to the same period last year.

MIAA senior assistant general manager Bryan Co estimated traveler count to increase by 13% to 15% during the peak season from mid-December to early January. – Rappler.com