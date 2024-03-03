The ultimate guide to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAYLOR SWIFT. The popstar during the Argentina stop of her 'The Eras' concert tour.

From the things you shouldn’t bring to merchandise prices, here's what you should take note of when attending Taylor’s only Southeast Asian stop

MANILA, Philippines – “I counted days, I counted miles. To see you there, to see you there!”

The long wait is over for thousands of Southeast Asian fans of American pop star Taylor Swift as she finally brings her The Eras Tour concert to Singapore.

Her six-night residency at the National Stadium in Singapore will be held on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9, 2024, with Sabrina Carpenter as special guest.

As the only stop in Southeast Asia, a Reuters report noted that it is estimated that 7 in 10 of the 30,000 concertgoers will be coming in from outside of Singapore.

And a huge number of those are expected to be Filipino Swifties, as it can be recalled that the Philippines had the highest number of fans who secured activity-booking platform Klook’s Taylor Swift concert experience packages. Klook, which is an official partner of The Eras Tour in Singapore, offered various experience packages that bundled concert tickets and hotel accommodations.

Now that The Eras Tour concert in Singapore is already underway, we’ve rounded up some reminders for fans going to the event:

Transportation

With about more than 50,000 attendees per show date, expect that the venue and its surrounding area will be crowded. Thankfully, the National Stadium is easily accessible via public transport, making it easier for fans.

Concertgoers can choose whether to take the MRT (train), bus, or taxi, or even hire a private car service to go to the National Stadium. Organizer AEG Presents Asia released a detailed guide on which lines and bus services to take as well as the nearby drop-off points for the venue.

Planning your trip to and from the National Stadium for 𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 in Singapore? Here's what you need to know!



📆 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 March

⏰ Gates open from 4PM

📍 National Stadium

🌟 With special guest, Sabrina Carpenter#TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3pad2gnIp6 — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) February 29, 2024

Program schedule

Stadium gates will open at 4 pm. Attendees should present their electronic/printed tickets to be admitted. Sections have specific gate numbers where they can enter and security checks will be done for each concertgoer before they’re allowed entry.

Note that once you’ve entered the concert bowl, no re-entry is allowed. No crossing of section is allowed.

Children ages three years old and above will be required to purchase tickets for admission. If the parents are not entering their minor children to the show, then they should approach Sports Hub staff for assistance. Crutches and wheelchairs will also be allowed, but will have designated areas.

𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 in Singapore // Event Guide



…ready for it? 😎 We're counting down just a few days til Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits Singapore! ✨



Check out our event guide here so you know how to be prepared for the show in style.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/IqXyDMHleN — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) February 29, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter will open all The Eras Tour show dates in Singapore. Her set is expected to start at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is expected to kick off the show at 7:10 pm. It is estimated to run for three hours.

VIP admission and merchandise redemption

VIP packages also include exclusive merchandise such as tote bags, collectible pins, stickers, postcard sets, and lanyards. VIP ticket holders also have designated entrance points depending on their tier.

They can also redeem their VIP merchandise from February 28 to March 9, 2024 (11 am to 8 pm daily) at Level 1 of OCBC Square. Concert tickets should be presented to redeem the packages.

AEG Presents Asia noted that all VIP ticket holders must redeem their VIP packages before admission. Failure to collect their merchandise in the given time frame will result in a total forfeiture of their VIP merchandise.

𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 in Singapore // VIP Details

The details for VIP ticket holders are ready!



Be sure to check out admission details and VIP merchandise redemption details before show day 🚨#SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Eera3kO4By — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) February 29, 2024

Merchandise details

Swifties can also commemorate the show by buying souvenir concert merchandise! Thankfully, booths will operate from February 29 to March 9 so fans can allot several days to secure their desired goods.

On February 29, March 1, 5, and 6, fans can buy Taylor Swift merchandise at the Stadium Riverside Walk and OCBC Square from 11 am to 6 pm.

For show dates – March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9, the merchandise booths at Stadium Riverside Walk and OCBC Square will operate from 11 am onwards. There will also be booths only available for concert ticket holders at the South Dome Deck and Pitch Stand, National Stadium from 4 pm to 9 am.

Merchandise is available while stocks last and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Strictly no overnight queueing allowed.#SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour #TaylorSwift



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/LUacZZ0OpH — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) February 29, 2024

As per AEG Presents Asia, no overnight queuing for the merchandise booths is allowed. Refunds and exchanges are also not allowed once buyers have left the counter. Payments should only be made through card as they won’t be accepting cash.

Here’s the prices of the merchandise if converted to Philippine peso. (SG$1 = P41)

Black Tour Tee – S$60 (P2,499)

Event Tee – S$60 (P2,4998)

Black Tour Hoodie – S$105 (P4,375)

Beige Tour Hoodie – S$105 (P4,375)

Mineral Wash Crew Neck – S$90 (P3,750)

Midnight Blue Long Sleeve – S$80 (P3,332)

Quarter Zip Pullover – S$90 (P3,750)

Bracelet – S$45 (P1,875)

Water bottle – S$35 (P1,458)

Tapestry – S$45 (P1,875)

Tote Bag – S$40 (P1,666)

Event Poster – S$45 (P1,875)

There’s also a retail pop-up store located at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center but fans should pre-register for a slot before going there. It will be open from 11 am to 9 pm for February 29, March 1, 5 and 6, while 11 am to 6 pm for March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

Prohibited items

AEG Presents Asia also provided a detailed list of items that will not be allowed inside the stadium. Some reminders include:

No animals, except for certified disability service animals.

No umbrellas, including collapsible ones.

All friendship bracelets have to be worn on an arm or placed in a bag.

Liquid containers and water bottles must be emptied before entering the venue. Only plastic bottles are allowed. No bringing of glass or metal bottles.

Maximum bag size is 35 cm tall, 30 cm wide, and 20 cm deep. It should only have a maximum of two compartments. Bags need not be clear.

No hand sanitizers exceeding 60 mL.

No weapons of any kind, as well as flammables and aerosol containers.

No bringing of outside food or beverages (including alcoholic ones). No vapes, cigarettes, and illegal substances. Food and beverages are available for sale inside the venue.

No flyers, banners, and signs larger than A3 size (11’’ x 17’’). No political signages.

Only personal cellphones are allowed. Professional cameras, video cameras, Polaroid cameras, film cameras, drones, iPads, laptops, GoPros, tripods, selfie sticks, and attachable/detachable lenses are not allowed.

No live streaming of the show.

📆 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 March

⏰ Gates open from 4PM

📍 National Stadium

🌟 With special guest, Sabrina Carpenter



For more information, head to https://t.co/Shy7Hp1caN#SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour #TaylorSwift



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/xmqrYh21wn — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) February 29, 2024

The Eras Tour serves as Swift’s first stadium tour in five years. It kicked off in the US in March 2023 and is expected to end by December 2024 after 150 shows.

According to the Guinness World Records, The Eras Tour has officially been named the highest-grossing music tour ever. It’s the first concert tour to generate over $1 billion in revenue. – Rappler.com