Sugar regulation chief Alba resigns

(1st UPDATE) David Thaddeus Alba is the second Sugar Regulatory Administration chief to resign under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) head David Thaddeus Alba has resigned, Malacañang confirmed on Friday, March 24, making him the second SRA administrator to resign under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Malacañang said Alba visited Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, March 22, “informing him of his decision to resign.” Bersamin “persuaded him not to,” but Alba cited his worsening health.

Marcos said Alba’s resignation is effective April 15 “to prepare the appointment of his replacement.”

In a press conference, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez likewise confirmed Alba’s resignation.

“We in the government come and go depending on the pleasure of the appointing authority,” Estoperez said in a mix of English and Filipino. “Whatever his reason is, I have not read his resignation, but we have to respect Administrator Alba for his decision.”

SRA board member Pablo Luis Azcona mentioned earlier on Friday that Alba had submitted his resignation, citing health reasons. In an interview with DZBB, Azcona said the SRA board was informed about this during their regular meeting on Monday, March 20, adding that he and Alba have not personally spoken to each other about this.

Estoperez said that he expects the next SRA administrator to also come from the ranks, adding that he hoped the announcement would come “in the next few days.”

Alba’s resignation comes after Senator Risa Hontiveros alleged earlier this week that a “sugar cartel” of government-favored importers were raking in as much as P14 billion in profits.

Seven months before this, in August 2022, Alba’s predecessor Hermenegildo Serafica also resigned from the SRA following the unauthorized signing of an “illegal” sugar importation resolution. These resignations took place as controversies continue to rock the agriculture department, which is concurrently headed by Marcos. – Rappler.com