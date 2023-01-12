LIVE UPDATES: House, Senate investigate New Year fiasco affecting NAIA

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Philippines’ main gateway blacked out after a power outage jolted its air traffic control on New Year’s Day, January 1, leaving at least 65,000 passengers stranded and disrupting some 300 flights.

Flight cancellations led to a domino effect, adversely impacting business and exposing vulnerabilities in the country’s national security systems. Talks of privatization have also resurfaced amid the government’s mess.

Watch the House of Representatives’ probe into the air traffic fiasco on Tuesday, January 10

LATEST UPDATES