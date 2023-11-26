Business
WATCH: How to pitch a business, according to Lista founders Aaron Villegas and Khriz Lim

Ralf Rivas
Founders of financial management app Lista share tips on finding investors and how to sell a business idea

MANILA, Philippines– Starting a business is a daunting task, and finding investors adds a layer of complexity.

Entrepreneurs often grapple with limited resources, juggling multiple roles to keep their vision alive.

In a Business Sense interview, founders of financial management app Lista said it’s all about explaining to investors what you’re trying to solve.

Lista wanted to digitize how everyday Filipinos and small business owners budget. Often, sari-sari store owners just jot down expenses behind cigarette wrapping paper.

Startup founders also need to believe that their idea, while keeping valuations realistic. –Rappler.com

