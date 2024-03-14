Why Marc Logan is now a Kapatid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) ABS-CBN News' funny man Marc Logan tells Rappler why he opted to move to tycoon Manny Pangilinan's TV5. His show starts on April 6.

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN has lost another one of its news icons after its funny man Marc Logan signed, on March 8, a contract with TV5 executives that made him officially part of tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan’s Kapatid channel.

After being a Kapamilya for 28 years, Logan, 58, took an optional early retirement from the company in January 2023 but went on to become a talent on TV Patrol until last week of February this year.

After retiring over a year ago, he went full-time on producing a travel show, Tribu Katuga (Kain Tulog Gala). Its videos were uploaded on social media, primarily on Logan’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.

It’s a big loss for ABS-CBN. Logan’s Mga Kuwento ni Marc Logan, which often took up fun viral topics, was a popular segment on the Kapamilya’s flagship news show, TV Patrol. It often aired at the end of the news program so that viewers would stay tuned to TV Patrol until 8 pm.

Logan told Rappler on Monday, March 11, that he would have wanted to stay on as a Kapamilya, but his work in ABS-CBN didn’t give him the space he needed to do other things he wanted.

“Actually, ‘yung reason ko kasi, gusto kong ma-enjoy ‘yung social media. Matagal na kasing sinasabi ni [TV Patrol/ANC Headstart anchor] Karen Davila sa akin na i-retire ko na ‘yung [plantilla] position [ko sa ABS-CBN],” he said.

(Actually, my reason is, I really want to enjoy social media. Karen Davila has long been telling me to retire from my position.)

Davila, a Kapamilya talent, has a robust social media presence that has provided her a revenue stream on top of her talent fee from ABS-CBN.

She has 1.86 million subscribers on YouTube, and some of her popular videos have recorded over 1 million views. Her interview two years ago with The Voice Kids winner Lyca Gairanod on life after winning the singing contest has 8.4 million views.

Logan will be hosting Top 5 Mga Kuwentong Marc Logan, a weekly lifestyle magazine show on TV5 which starts on April 6 or after Holy Week. It will be aired at 6:15 pm every Saturday before Frontline Weekend.

KAPATID. Veteran journalist Marc Logan (3rd from left) signs a contract with tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan’s TV5 network on March 8, 2024. Photo shows (from Left to Right) TV5 CFO Pierre Paul S. Buhay, TV5 CEO and President Guido Zaballero, Logan, and TV5 News & Information Head Luchi Valdes-Cruz. Handout

In a statement on Thursday, TV5 said Logan’s show will have three segments aside from his top 5:

“Taba ng U-Talk” Naisip mo pa yun? highlighting the Filipinos’ sense of humor

the Filipinos’ sense of humor ManOpet! showcasing people or pets with extraordinary talents

showcasing people or pets with extraordinary talents Pakitalk-kitalk, a rundown of social media’s weekly viral videos

“As a seasoned broadcaster and host, Marc Logan knows how to captivate viewers and keep them coming back for more. Whether he’s interviewing celebrity guests, exploring quirky news stories, or engaging in hilarious skits, viewers can expect lots of laughter and fun-filled moments in every Marc Logan signature presentation,” TV5 said.

Mga Kuwento ni Marc Logan on ABS-CBN used to be every Saturday at 6 pm. Logan said his show, which lasted three years, got a full commercial load, proof of his popularity among the masses who still watch TV. His show would also trend on X (formerly Twitter).

After retiring from ABS-CBN, Logan put up a production company, Logan’s Run Entertainment Production, where he is president and CEO. Under his deal with TV5, Logan’s Run will be the content provider, which is similar to what ABS-CBN has with TV5.

He said this setup allows him to engage in other projects, such as serving as consultant to other entities who have sought him out for his knowledge as a veteran journalist.

Logan does not rule out having a show with ABS-CBN after his contract with TV5 expires. “I was hoping na after this journey, makapag-content provider din ako kay [ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer] Tita Cory [Vidanes], not necessarily news, kasi ninang ko siya,” he said.

(I was hoping that after this journey, I can be a content provider to Tita Cory Vidanes, not necessarily news because she’s my wedding godmother.)

Logan said he may also have a radio show on Radyo5 with another Kapamilya news icon, Gus Abelgas, who now has a weekly show, Forensics, on TV5. Abelgas’ crime documentary on ABS-CBN, SOCO, ended in 2020.

Logan thanked his fans for understanding his move to TV5, saying it should no longer be an issue since ABS-CBN is now a content provider to its former competitors.

He said he understands why many loyal Kapamilya are disappointed, but added that majority have sent their congratulations.

“They still support me kasi sabi nila, ang gusto naman namin, ‘yung pagpatawa mo,” he said. (They still support because, as they said, what we really want is how you make people laugh.) – Rappler. com