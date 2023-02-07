Actress Lee Yoo-young soft launches non-celebrity boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Lee Yoo-young is in a relationship!

Her agency ACE FACTORY confirmed the news, a day after Yoo-young posted photos of herself smiling and laying down on a mystery man’s arm while in bed.

“Lee Yoo-young is dating a non-celebrity. They recently started dating,” ACE FACTORY said in a statement, according to Soompi. Her partner’s identity has remained a secret.

Yoo-young debuted in 2014 with film Late Spring, which won her the Best Actress Award at the 14th Milan International Film Festival. She is also known for The Treacherous, The Prayer, Dr. Brain, You Drive Me Crazy!, Tunnel, and 2022 drama Insider. – Rappler.com