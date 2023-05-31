Al Pacino expecting 4th child at 83 years old

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

According to E! News on Wednesday, May 31, a representative of Pacino confirmed that Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant with their first child together. This would be Pacino’s fourth overall.

Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, were first seen together leaving a restaurant in California in April 2022, according to a report by E! News. The couple shares a 54-year age gap.

Alfallah, a film and television producer, previously dated English musician Mick Jagger and German philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen.

Pacino has three other children: Julie Marie, 33, by acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, 22, by actress Beverly D’Angelo. He was also in a relationship with Israeli actress Meital Dohan for two years before breaking up in 2020. Dohan had told La’Isha, an Israeli magazine, then that the split was due to their “difficult” age gap, People reported.

Al Pacino is best known for his role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy, as well as other classic films like Scarface and The Irishman. – Rappler.com