‘I did confess’: Alden Richards admits past romantic feelings for Maine Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – Alden Richards admitted in his guesting on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda that he once had romantic feelings for his onscreen loveteam partner Maine Mendoza. The episode aired on Monday, October 9.

Host Boy Abunda asked Richards if he had ever fallen for Mendoza romantically throughout their years as AlDub, their loveteam formed on the noontime show Eat Bulaga!

“Yes, Tito Boy. Hypocrite po ako kung hindi. Ayoko pong sabihing alam niya pero I did confess (I’d be a hypocrite if not. I don’t want to say she knows but I did confess),” Richards responded.

Abunda asked the actor if he considered AlDub his biggest romance and breakup.

“Romance, yes, Tito Boy. Ang daming opportunities na dumating po sa buhay ko because of [AlDub] (So many opportunities came into my life because of [AlDub]). I’m very grateful to Maine. I’m very grateful to Eat Bulaga!,” Richards shared.

However, Richards also considers AlDub his biggest breakup, but prefaced that breakups don’t always need to have a negative connotation.

“It was a breakup because both of us, Maine and I, we needed growth. We needed to venture into our individual lives, to learn more, and move forward,” he shared.

The Hello, Love, Goodbye actor later admitted in the interview that he also had feelings for Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as she would regularly come on set to visit her close friend Pauleen Luna-Sotto, one of Eat Bulaga!‘s past hosts.

Wurtzbach tied the knot with travel influencer Jeremy Jauncey in May. Meanwhile, Mendoza married fellow actor and Quezon City 1st District representative Arjo Atayde in July.

Richards’ latest project Five Breakups and a Romance, where he stars alongside Julia Montes, is set to premiere in local cinemas on October 18.

AlDub was formed in the “Kalyeserye” bit of the “Juan for All, All for Juan” segment of Eat Bulaga! In 2015. The loveteam split up in 2018 when Mendoza and Richards decided to focus on their solo projects. – Rappler.com