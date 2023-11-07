Bea Alonzo shares she’ll soon get her resident card in Spain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bea revealed in May 2022 that she bought an apartment in Madrid, which granted her a Spanish Golden Visa

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo updated her followers that she’s soon getting her resident card in Spain, more than a year after buying an apartment in Madrid.

On Sunday, November 5, the actress shared a vlog of her preparing for her Europe trip with fiancé Dominic Roque. Bea said that she’ll be there for around 20 days and will visit Milan, Lugano, Florence, Tuscany, and Madrid.

“It’s a really important trip for both Dom and I. Ito rin ‘yung unang beses na makakatira aka sa bahay ko sa Madrid,” she said.

(This is the first time that I’ll be able to live in my house in Madrid.)

She also shared another reason why this upcoming Europe trip is memorable for her: “Makukuha ko na ‘kung residency card ko (I’ll be getting my residency card). So I will be an official resident of Spain,” she said.

Aside from that, Bea also hinted that she’s also working on a special project during the trip which she described will “show a different facet of [her] as an entrepreneur.”

It was in May 2022 when Bea first revealed that she purchased a two-bedroom apartment in Madrid.

“It has always been my dream to own an apartment in Europe for my family. And finally, it happened,” she said. “After many years of hard work, and weighing things whether I should buy or not I have decided to just take a leap and do it.”

In her vlog, Bea shared that she found out during their apartment hunting that Spain grants a Golden Visa to those who make investments of a certain amount in the country.

According to the Schengen Visa info website, a Golden Visa is a “residence visa issued to a non-European national who intends to make a significant investment in the Spanish economy.”

Among these investments include “[purchasing] real estate in Spain worth at least €500,000. The real estate can be one single unit or several, with an overall worth of no less than €500,000.” Bea hasn’t specified how much her apartment was, but €500,000 is approximately P30 million.

Aside from Bea, her family members can also be included in the Golden Visa, and will then receive resident permits, as well as freedom of movement in the Schengen Zone.

Additionally, the Golden Visa will only be valid for a year before the holder has to exchange their visa with a Spain residence permit that will be valid for two years. But the residence permit can be renewed indefinitely as long as they maintain their investment in Spain.

In previous interviews, Bea mentioned that she had thought of pursuing acting opportunities in Europe, but hasn’t acted on it yet.

Bea is best known for her roles in Maging Sino Ka Man, It Might Be You, One More Chance, and Four Sisters and a Wedding.

She announced her engagement to Dominic in July. – Rappler.com