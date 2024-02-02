From Dennis Trillo to Marco Gumabao: Cristine Reyes’ relationship history

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actress reveals in an interview with Boy Abunda that she and her ex-husband Ali Khatibi had already been annuled for over a year

MANILA, Philippines – In a Fast Talk With Boy Abunda episode that aired on Thursday, February 1, Cristine Reyes confirmed that her marriage with ex-husband Ali Khatibi has already been annulled for over a year. In the same interview, her current boyfriend Marco Gumabao also shared that they have already looked into the possibility of marriage.

From Dennis Trillo to her current beau Marco Gumabao, here’s a look at the actress’ star-studded relationship history.

Dennis Trillo

Cristine and Dennis reportedly began dating in 2007 and later broke up in May 2009. According to PEP.ph, Dennis shared in a press conference for the film Astig in 2009 that his romance with Cristine simply took place at the wrong time, resulting in an on-and-off relationship for the two.

Dennis has a son with his ex-girlfriend Carlene Aguilar, and is now married to actress Jennylyn Mercado. The Dennis and Jennylyn exchanged vows in November 2021. They later welcomed their daughter in May 2022.

Rayver Cruz

Cristine and Rayver Cruz kicked off their romance in 2011. During the release of the film No Other Woman, where Cristine plays the role of Charmaine, the two sparked controversy as rumors spread that Rayver left his ex-girlfriend Sarah Geronimo to be with Cristine.

The Cristine and Rayver called things off in 2012, but only decided to announce the news of their breakup in early 2013 as they felt that it was the right thing to do. Rayver said that they parted ways to focus on their respective careers first.

He also denied that Derek Ramsay was the reason behind their breakup.

Rayver is currently dating singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose. Julie confirmed her relationship with the actor in November 2022 when they exchanged “I love yous” at their JulieVerse concert.

Derek Ramsay

Shortly after she and Rayver called it quits, Cristine sparked a romance with her No Other Woman co-star Derek Ramsay in August 2013. However, their relationship only lasted for around a month before the two decided to break up.

When the ex-couple bumped into each other at a mall event years later in 2019, Derek shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com that he and Cristine were still friends.

“We both came from a breakup and maybe decided that we became boyfriend-girlfriend. And we both realized na magkaibigan lang talaga kami (We were really just friends). So, I wouldn’t really call it na it was a real relationship na boyfriend-girlfriend,” Derek told Philstar.com, explaining the reason behind their breakup.

Derek is now married to Ellen Adarna. The pair tied the knot in 2021.

Ali Khatibi

Cristine and mixed martial arts fighter Ali Khatibi welcomed their first child together in February 2015 when they were still dating. In September of the same year, the actress announced her engagement to Ali on Instagram, and later tied the knot with him in a Balesin wedding in January 2016.

While the two separated in 2019, the actress confirmed in a Fast Talk With Boy Abunda interview that aired on Thursday, February 1, that their annulment only became official over a year ago. She shared that she had initially chosen not to announce it publicly as she didn’t see it as a matter that should be celebrated.

Play Video

Despite their separation and eventual annulment, Cristine and Ali still co-parent their now-eight-year-old daughter Amarah. In March 2023, Cristine even shared photos that included Ali at Amarah’s school events.

Ali is now in a relationship with his non-showbiz girlfriend Dona Balmadrid.

Marco Gumabao

Marco Gumabao confirmed in March 2023 that he was exclusively seeing Cristine in an interview with PEP.ph, but did not want to put a label on his relationship with her yet.

““For me, yung label, it puts a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta kaming dalawa, happy kami (But the two of us, we’re happy). We’re not seeing other people also,” he said.

In April 2023, the now-29-year-old actor made things Instagram-official with 34-year-old Cristine, sharing photos of the two of them on their beach trip.

“You are my home and my adventure all at once,” he captioned his post.

In the previously mentioned Fast Talk With Boy Abunda interview from February 1, Marco also confirmed that he and Cristine have already discussed marriage and building a future together.

Other than Dennis, Rayver, Derek, Ali, and now Marco, Cristine had also been linked to Joross Gamboa, Keempee de Leon, and Mark Herras in the past. – Rappler.com