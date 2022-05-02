Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo welcome first child

MANILA, Philippines – Jennylyn Mercado has given birth to her first child with husband Dennis Trillo.

The couple made the announcement at the end of their latest vlog titled “Nursery Tour” uploaded on Sunday, May 1.

Play Video

The video features the actress doing a room tour of their nursery but at the end of the vlog, a clip dated “4/25/22” shows Jennylyn and Dennis inside a hospital room.

“Check-up lang dapat kami ngayon eh, bigla na lang kaming…bigla na lang eto na…manganganak na raw. Hindi kami ready,” the couple said.

(We were only supposed to have a check-up now…and then, we were suddenly told that we were already giving birth. We were not prepared.)

The next clip shows Dennis admitting that he was nervous before entering the operating room. The vlog ended with a photo of Jennylyn and Dennis inside the operating room.

The couple didn’t provide further details about their child, but they earlier revealed that Jennylyn is carrying a baby girl. Both Jennylyn and Dennis have sons from their previous relationships.

Jennylyn and Dennis first got together in 2010 but broke up in 2011. They reunited in 2014 and tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding in November 2021, weeks after announcing her pregnancy. – Rappler.com