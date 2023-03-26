Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting 1st child 

EXPECTING. Actress Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe, seen here attending the American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City, are expecting their first child.

Radcliffe and Darke have been dating since 2013

MANILA, Philippines – Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad!

A representative for the Hollywood actor confirmed to US media Hollywood Reporter, PEOPLE, and Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, March 25 (March 26 Philippine time), that Radcliffe’s longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, is pregnant with their child. Other details about the pregnancy were not provided.

US Weekly also obtained photos of Darke sporting a baby bump while strolling around New York City with Radcliffe.

Radcliffe and Darke started dating in 2013 after playing love interests in the film Kill Your Darlings. The couple has mainly kept their relationship private.

Darke, 38, worked in the Hollywood projects The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and Still Alice. Meanwhile, Radcliffe, 33, also starred in works Victor Frankenstein, Now You See Me 2, The Lost City, and Miracle Workers. – Rappler.com