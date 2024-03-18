PAREX no longer pushing through — Ang | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

San Miguel Corporation president and CEO Ramon Ang says the planned P95-billion expressway along Pasig River is no longer pushing through.

The former superintendent of the Bureau of Corrections Ricardo Zulueta, tagged in the assassination of broadcaster Percy Lapid, died at the age of 42 due to heart failure.

Media organizations and lawyers in Cebu condemn the unethical conduct of Brigada News FM broadcasters Dennes Tabar and Juril Patiño for interviewing a 4-year-old rape survivor in their program.

President Vladimir Putin wins a record 87.8% votes, the highest ever result in Russia’s post-Soviet history, on Sunday, March 17 cementing his already tight grip on power and sending a message to the West that it will have to reckon with Russia for many more years to come.

Actress Heart Evangelista shares in an episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda that she had undergone a miscarriage in February. — Rappler.com