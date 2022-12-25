Stars on holiday: What did Filipino celebrities do on Christmas day?

MANILA, Philippines – Is it even Christmas without the requisite stream of festive family photos taking over social media?
Celebrities, just like the rest of us, post their own contributions to the stream. Whether decked out in their fancy clothes or getting cozy in their pajamas, they too have sent out their holiday greetings “from our home to yours.”
Check out how Filipino stars celebrated Christmas:
The Barrettos
Chito and Neri Miranda
Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli
Sharon Cuneta
Manilyn Reynes
Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano
Liz Uy
The Gonzagas
Lucky Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Sunshine Cruz
Andi Manzano and GP Reyes
Angelica Panganiban
Solenn Heusaff and Nico Bolzico
Nikki Gil
Ivana Alawi
Donnalyn Bartolome
Camille Prats
Sherilyn Reyes-Tan
Donny Pangilinan
Lovi Poe
Richard Yap
Laureen Uy
Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid
The Gutierrezes
Isabel Oli and John Prats
Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi, Cassy, and Mavi
Mariel Padilla
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
The Magalonas
Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro
Gabbi Garcia
Iya Villania and Drew Arellano
– Rappler.com
