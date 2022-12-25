Stars on holiday: What did Filipino celebrities do on Christmas day?

Whether decked out in fancy clothes or getting cozy in pajamas, celebs have also sent out holiday greetings 'from our home to yours

MANILA, Philippines – Is it even Christmas without the requisite stream of festive family photos taking over social media?

Celebrities, just like the rest of us, post their own contributions to the stream. Whether decked out in their fancy clothes or getting cozy in their pajamas, they too have sent out their holiday greetings “from our home to yours.”

Check out how Filipino stars celebrated Christmas:

The Barrettos

Chito and Neri Miranda

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli

Sharon Cuneta

Manilyn Reynes

Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano

Liz Uy

The Gonzagas

Lucky Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

Sunshine Cruz

Andi Manzano and GP Reyes

Angelica Panganiban

Solenn Heusaff and Nico Bolzico

Nikki Gil

Ivana Alawi

Donnalyn Bartolome

Camille Prats

Sherilyn Reyes-Tan

Donny Pangilinan

Lovi Poe

Richard Yap

Laureen Uy

Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid

The Gutierrezes

Isabel Oli and John Prats

Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi, Cassy, and Mavi

Mariel Padilla

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

The Magalonas

Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro

Gabbi Garcia

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano

– Rappler.com