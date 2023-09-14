‘Hindi makatotohanan’: Neri Miranda’s P1000 weekly meal plan draws flak from netizens

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Neri Miranda came under fire after sharing a sample P1000 weekly meal plan on Facebook on Sunday, September 10.

Miranda’s meal plan detailed a variety of specific dishes allocated for breakfast and lunch for a whole week, while the entire dinner portion of the menu was labeled “leftovers.” The meal plan was further broken down into the proteins, grains, starches, vegetables, and miscellaneous items needed to cook the food she specified in the post.

“Para sa mga nanay na mamamalengke bukas pagkatapos ihatid ang mga bata sa school, [ito] na, pakiprint na po [ito], kumpleto pati palengke list. Nag-try akong magbudget ng P1,000 for a week. Kung may sukli pa yan, pwede pangdagdag merienda o baon ng mga bata,” the celebrity mom of three captioned the post.

(For the moms who will shop for food tomorrow after dropping the kids off at school, please print this, [this meal plan is] complete, including a palengke list. I tried budgeting P1,000 for a week. If there’s still change, you can use it for afternoon snacks or food for the kids to bring to school).

Numerous netizens questioned Miranda’s meal plan, with some calling it “unrealistic.”

“Hindi makatotohanan… Pag namalengke ako for one week, [tatlo] lang kami, mag-asawa at [isang] kid, nauubos [‘yung] 1,500 ko pero kulang [pa rin]. Tipid na tipid pa ‘yun,” one netizen commented.

(This isn’t realistic. When I buy food for one week, we’re only three, me, my spouse, and one kid, I end up spending P1,500 but it’s still not enough. That’s with being frugal already).

“Sa pork sinigang [pa lang] P500 na agad mahigit,” another netizen wrote in response to Miranda’s inclusion of the dish as a Tuesday lunch meal.

(Pork sinigang alone will already cost you about P500).

In July, the National Nutrition Council issued a statement estimating that a family of five would need a daily budget of P1,212.65 if they want to ensure that each of their meals are balanced and healthy. However, costs will be significantly higher for families with infants, adolescents, and pregnant women who may have different dietary needs.

Miranda and her husband, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, share three kids together, with their youngest son being one year and 11 months old.

On Thursday, September 14, the actress updated her original post after reading the comments it received. Miranda apologized for forgetting to mention that she would usually get the eggs and some of the vegetables she listed in the meal plan for free.

“Sorry ‘di ko nalagay sa post na ‘to na kunin ang mga sayote and other gulay sa bakuran… Sa amin po madalas free po ang mga eggs. Tapos ‘yung vegetables and fruits namin [kasi] mahilig po akong magtanim,” Miranda added to her post.

(Sorry, I wasn’t able to disclose in this post that the sayote and other vegetables should be taken from your backyard… For us, eggs are usually free. As for our vegetables and fruits, I love planting them myself).

The 38-year-old later posted that she would be giving away free vegetable seeds to the top 50 commenters. She then emphasized the importance of having an edible garden at home. While she admitted that she may have an advantage because they have a backyard, she attested that even those with small verandas in their living spaces can grow their own crops.

Miranda has been occasionally posting her weekly meal plans since 2019 under the hashtags #NerisWeeklyMealPlan and #WaisNaMisis, a title she has become known for after being lauded by her social media followers for her money-saving tips and low-budget finds. – Rappler.com