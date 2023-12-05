FT Island’s Minhwan, ex-Laboum’s Yulhee to divorce after 5 years of marriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DIVORCED. Choi Min-hwan and Kim Yul-hee announce their split after seven years of marriage.

The former couple says that despite their breakup, they will continue to take care of their three children 'to the best of our abilities'

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean stars Choi Min-hwan and Kim Yul-hee have decided to end their marriage of seven years.

The former member of K-pop girl group Laboum was the first to announce the news through an Instagram post on late Monday, December 4.

“After much time, effort, and discussion, we have decided to support each other on separate paths. Although our journey as a couple has come to an end, our roles as parents to our children persist. Both of us are currently communicating and taking care of our children to the best of our abilities,” Yulhee wrote, according to a translation by Korean entertainment site Soompi.

Yulhee and Minhwan first confirmed their relationship in September 2017. In May 2018, they announced that they had already legally registered their marriage, but they only had a private wedding ceremony in October 2018.

They welcomed their first child in May 2018 and twin daughters in February 2020.

In her post, Yulhee shared that the three children will continue to live with their father while she “spends time with them frequently to ensure the absence of their mother is felt as little as possible.”

She also asked for understanding from their fans as it was a difficult decision to make, but emphasized that it’s a move that was “made for each other’s happiness.”

Meanwhile, Minhwan also confirmed the news through an Instagram post. “After extensive discussions, my wife and I have come to the decision to conclude our marriage,” he wrote.

The FTISLAND member also expressed his gratitude and apologies to family members, team members, and fans who supported them.

“As a father, I will do my utmost to fulfill my role and ensure our children do not carry any emotional scars,” he concluded the post.

Choi Min-hwan, 31, made his debut as a member of FTISLAND in June 2007. The rock band is known for songs “Severely,” “Bad Woman,” “Unthinkable,” and “Take Me Now.”

Kim Yul-hee, 26, debuted in Laboum in 2014. She left the group in 2017 after revealing her relationship with Minhwan.

During their marriage, Minhwan was a mainstay in the variety show Mr. House Husband where he appeared with his three children. – Rappler.com